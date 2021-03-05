Features

  • Realistic physical computations of kinematic and thermodynamic processes of damageable and glueable rigid bodies
  • Programmable matter for simulating digital organisms and evolution
  • Built-in graph editor for designing own machines
  • Simulation and rendering on GPU
  • Software is open-source and available under the GNU General Public License, Version 3 (GPLv3)

 

System requirements

  • Nvidia graphics card with compute capability version 6.0 (Pascal architecture) or higher
  • 4 GB video memory recommended
  • Windows 10

 

       download installer for version 2.5.2     


       or visit alien on   

About the software project

ALiEn is an artificial life simulation program based on a specialized physics and rendering engine in CUDA. It is designed to simulate digital organisms embedded in artificial ecosystems and to mimic conditions for (pre-)biotic evolution.

See the objectives of the project and how to get started.

Latest news

  • [May 19, 2021]

Version 2.5.0 released: UX improvements, better rendering quality and performance, advanced editor functions and much more.

  • [March 5, 2021]

A subreddit has been created as a place for discussions, new infos and features. You are welcome to join our forum!

  • [March 5, 2021]

New world building features have been developed. It is now easy to construct disc-shaped structures and to colorize arbitrary selections. Check out the latest version 2.4.0!



     